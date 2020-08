Bergen harbour

Sunday morning. We go to town. I grab a camera to take some street shots while C. is in church. Turning on my camera to take the first shot it just says: "No memory card inserted" - OK, no problem I have one in my wallet. I always have an extra card in my wallet.... Oh no I used that a few days ago and forgot to put it back!



All this is just a very long winded way of saying that this one is shot with my phone :-)