Horse :-) by helstor
Photo 2023

Horse :-)

Went for a walk yesterday and passed a field with horses.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Kaylynn
What a gorgeous shot
August 27th, 2020  
Shirley (mjmaven) ace
Beautiful !
August 27th, 2020  
judith deacon ace
Beautiful, love the fringe!
August 27th, 2020  
