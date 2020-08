Colourful houses in Bergen

Thanks to everyone, including all my new followers who look at and comment on my photos. I'm sorry I'm not keeping up with everybody at the moment. I'm in that weird place where I usually quit and take a break for a while, but I want to try to just post a few pics a week and see how it goes. I do take photos every day. Getting out with my camera is my physical (and mental therapy) but I am an introvert and sometimes even virtual socializing gets a bit too overwhelming for me :-)