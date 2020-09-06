Previous
Lone tree by helstor
Photo 2027

Lone tree

I came across a second hand Fuji X-T1 with only 7500 "clicks" this week. The price was right (a bargain actually :-) so I bought it. I went to one of my favourite photo locations today to test it out :-)
6th September 2020 6th Sep 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
555% complete

