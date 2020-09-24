Sign up
Photo 2035
Sunset
Yesterday at sunset the sky turned red. It only lasted a few minutes but long enough to light up the windows in this block of flats.
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Views
3
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-LX100
Taken
23rd September 2020 7:06pm
Sylvia du Toit
Beautiful reflections.
September 24th, 2020
