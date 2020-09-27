Previous
Next
Autumn by helstor
Photo 2036

Autumn

I delivered photos to Lion's Club two weeks ago but they wanted some extra autumn shots to look at for their 2021 calendar. I took this one yesterday - I hope it is "autumny" enough for them :-)
27th September 2020 27th Sep 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
557% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful scenery
September 27th, 2020  
Diana ace
This is so stunning Helge, wonderful tones and reflections beautifully framed.
September 27th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise