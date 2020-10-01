Previous
Next
Nice sky... by helstor
Photo 2038

Nice sky...

I like the old Fuji camera......
1st October 2020 1st Oct 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
558% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful shot
October 1st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise