Not looking a lot like Christmas... :-) by helstor
Photo 2073

Not looking a lot like Christmas... :-)

Street shot from Bergen again
20th December 2020 20th Dec 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway.


Richard Lewis ace
I do like your street shots. Bringing back so many memories
December 20th, 2020  
