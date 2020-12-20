Sign up
Photo 2073
Not looking a lot like Christmas... :-)
Street shot from Bergen again
20th December 2020
20th Dec 20
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2073
photos
89
followers
36
following
2073
Tags
norway
bergen
Richard Lewis
ace
I do like your street shots. Bringing back so many memories
December 20th, 2020
