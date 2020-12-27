Previous
Reflection by helstor
Photo 2076

Reflection

A photo I took a few years ago while out on a hike with a friend. I had forgotten all about this one (taken with a waterproof P&S so the quality isn't the best) but I recently found it on an old hard disk and did a quick edit in Photoshop.
27th December 2020 27th Dec 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
568% complete

Photo Details

Phil
That's a wonderful shot. Love the feeling of space :)
December 27th, 2020  
