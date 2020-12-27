Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2076
Reflection
A photo I took a few years ago while out on a hike with a friend. I had forgotten all about this one (taken with a waterproof P&S so the quality isn't the best) but I recently found it on an old hard disk and did a quick edit in Photoshop.
27th December 2020
27th Dec 20
1
1
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2076
photos
89
followers
36
following
568% complete
View this month »
2069
2070
2071
2072
2073
2074
2075
2076
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-850
Taken
11th July 2017 11:03am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Phil
That's a wonderful shot. Love the feeling of space :)
December 27th, 2020
