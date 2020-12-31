Previous
Follow the lights by helstor
Photo 2078

Follow the lights

Hopefully leading the way to a better year than the one we're leaving behind us.
31st December 2020 31st Dec 20

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
569% complete

aikiuser (jenn) ace
Really nice lines, great tones and symmetry. Goodbye 2020, and good riddance!
December 31st, 2020  
