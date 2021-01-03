Previous
Morning mood by helstor
Photo 2082

Morning mood

Besides "In the hall of the mountain king", "Morning mood" is one of the most well known pieces of music by Edvard Grieg. This is a photo of (a part of) the Grieg concert hall (Grieghallen) here in Bergen.
3rd January 2021 3rd Jan 21

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
570% complete

