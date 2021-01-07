Sign up
Photo 2086
Tree
Just a photo of a tree today! I tried to edit it to look like an old, hand coloured photograph... don't know how well I succeeded but I kind of like the result anyway :-)
7th January 2021
7th Jan 21
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Tags
tree
