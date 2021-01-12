Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2091
Sunrise
Another shot from my balcony taken this morning. The balcony is facing west and the clouds lit up when the light from the rising sun reached them.
It snowed again last night. Can't remember the last time we had so much snow. This is like winters used to be in the 60s and 70s!
12th January 2021
12th Jan 21
2
2
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2091
photos
98
followers
36
following
572% complete
View this month »
2084
2085
2086
2087
2088
2089
2090
2091
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
12th January 2021 9:31am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
sunrise
Katarzyna Morawiec
AMAZING!!!
January 12th, 2021
Diana
ace
a magnificent capture and mood.
January 12th, 2021
