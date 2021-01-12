Previous
Sunrise by helstor
Sunrise

Another shot from my balcony taken this morning. The balcony is facing west and the clouds lit up when the light from the rising sun reached them.

It snowed again last night. Can't remember the last time we had so much snow. This is like winters used to be in the 60s and 70s!
12th January 2021 12th Jan 21

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Katarzyna Morawiec
AMAZING!!!
January 12th, 2021  
Diana ace
a magnificent capture and mood.
January 12th, 2021  
