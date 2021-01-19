Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2098
Frozen
Even after living here for more than 50 years there are still places I haven't been to. This one was a first today :-)
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
1
1
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2098
photos
99
followers
36
following
574% complete
2091
2092
2093
2094
2095
2096
2097
2098
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
19th January 2021 1:41pm
Privacy
Public
Tags
landscape
,
norway
,
fyllingsdalen
Diana
ace
So very beautiful, lovely capture of this lovely scenery.
January 19th, 2021
