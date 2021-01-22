Sign up
Photo 2101
Changeable weather
Everything was grey and dull when I went out to take my photo for the day so I had decided that it would probably be a B&W shot today too.... then this happened :-)
22nd January 2021
22nd Jan 21
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Tags
norway
summerfield
ace
beautiful scenery. i hope nobody tries to skate along in there. aces!
January 22nd, 2021
