Previous
Next
Changeable weather by helstor
Photo 2101

Changeable weather

Everything was grey and dull when I went out to take my photo for the day so I had decided that it would probably be a B&W shot today too.... then this happened :-)
22nd January 2021 22nd Jan 21

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
575% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

summerfield ace
beautiful scenery. i hope nobody tries to skate along in there. aces!
January 22nd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise