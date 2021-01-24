Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2103
Cat & lamb :-)
Went to town today (haven't been since January 1.st) but forgot to put a card in the camera. I didn't have a spare card either (used it on Friday and forgot to put it back in my wallet). Luckily I remembered to bring my phone :-)
24th January 2021
24th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2103
photos
103
followers
36
following
576% complete
View this month »
2096
2097
2098
2099
2100
2101
2102
2103
Photo Details
Views
5
Album
365
Camera
moto g(6) plus
Taken
24th January 2021 11:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
lamb
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close