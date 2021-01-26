Previous
It snowed again :-) by helstor
Photo 2105

It snowed again :-)

Everything looks better with snow.
26th January 2021 26th Jan 21

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
576% complete

Diana ace
So very beautiful, lovely light on the hills.
January 26th, 2021  
Lin ace
Beautifully captured.
January 26th, 2021  
Krista Marson ace
pretty winter scenery
January 26th, 2021  
