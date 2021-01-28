Previous
Morning has broken.... by helstor
Morning has broken....

Looked out the window and saw some sunrise action in the sky. Grabbed my camera and ran out and managed to bag this shot before the whole thing disappeared.

Thanks to new followers and everyone else who checks out my photos. Much appreciated.

Sorry I'm not very good at following up and commenting. Tinnitus is stealing my concentration way too often. It is one of the reasons I love taking photos now. Somehow my brain seems to find looking through the viewfinder of a camera more interesting than "listening" to tinnitus and I get some welcome relief from the constant noise in my ears.
Helge Erik Storheim

I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
