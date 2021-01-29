Previous
Red barn by helstor
Photo 2108

Red barn

Last photo I took on my walk today and the only keeper. The red building is actually just a shed, but calling it a barn sounds so much better. I think I can get away with it hiding it behind the trees like that :-)
29th January 2021 29th Jan 21

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway.
577% complete

