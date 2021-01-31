Sign up
Photo 2110
Winter wondeland
Mist rising from the frozen lake and light clouds covering the sky after last night's snowfall creates a wonderful atmosphere. This January has been like the good, old winters used to be here in the 60s and 70s. I love it!
31st January 2021
31st Jan 21
0
1
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2110
photos
105
followers
37
following
2103
2104
2105
2106
2107
2108
2109
2110
Views
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS M6
Taken
31st January 2021 10:58am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
mist
,
norway
