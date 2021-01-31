Previous
Winter wondeland by helstor
Photo 2110

Winter wondeland

Mist rising from the frozen lake and light clouds covering the sky after last night's snowfall creates a wonderful atmosphere. This January has been like the good, old winters used to be here in the 60s and 70s. I love it!
Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
