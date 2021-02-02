Previous
Winter boathouse pano by helstor
Winter boathouse pano

Milder today. Only -9C :-)
2nd February 2021 2nd Feb 21

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
John Falconer ace
Wow. A heatwave. Great shot. I love this pano.
February 2nd, 2021  
