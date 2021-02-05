Previous
Sunstar by helstor
Photo 2115

Sunstar

Usually I am "allergic" to blown out highlights but today I blew them out on purpose :-)

Another small lake (or is this a pond?) close to where I live.
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Helge Erik Storheim

@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Phil
Well I'm glad you overcame your misgivings because this is beautiful :)
February 5th, 2021  
JackieR ace
stunningly beautiful (and because I don't know what to look for- what do you mean by blown out highlights?)
February 5th, 2021  
Sand Lily
Wonderful shot!
February 5th, 2021  
