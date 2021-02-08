Social distancing (on ice edition :-)

Bergen has been in full lock-down since last night. We don't have a lot of infections but the ones they have found here now are the two new mutated versions. Only grocery stores and pharmacies are open. You are not even allowed to visit anyone and you can not have anyone visiting you. It will stay like this for one week until they see how serious the situation is.



Luckily the Norwegian tradition of "gå på tur" (going for walks/hiking) is so strong that it is not only allowed but also encouraged (as long as you do it locally and keep your distance from other walkers/hikers).



This person is walking the dog on a frozen lake. If you look closely you can also see me (my shadow at least) in the photo :-)