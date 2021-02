Selfie-time!

Tried to go for a corporate headshot type of thingy (nah I really don't know what I'm doing when it comes to portraits :-) I used a wireless remote trigger for the Canon but I have my reading glasses on so I couldn't see the focusing square. Focus is on my face but definitely not on my eyes. Oh, and the collar on my fleece jacket is annoying me now :-) But it was fun and easy with this setup so maybe I'll try a few more of these shots.