Photo 2132
Cygnet
The ice is gone from the lake and the swans are back.
22nd February 2021
22nd Feb 21
2
1
Helge Erik Storheim
ace
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2311
photos
106
followers
40
following
584% complete
2125
2126
2127
2128
2129
2130
2131
2132
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
22nd February 2021 1:02pm
Tags
swan
,
cygnet
Asli
ace
Beak is purple (: beauty shot!
February 22nd, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Lovely capture! Nice contrasting colours.
February 22nd, 2021
