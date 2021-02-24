Sign up
Photo 2134
Not Magritte
Even though it is a "new camera day" today I didn't get to take a photo. Not only has it been a very grey day but it has also been very dark.
Anyway, I was looking for things in the flat to photograph and didn't find anything interesting until I saw the pipe :-)
Sorry, I know it is a silly image but it is what I have today. I took the photo of the pipe today, the sky is from a photo I took when we had lots of snow. The bowler hat is a photo I found online.
To see what was in the box that came yesterday, check this :-)
https://365project.org/helstor/365/2021-02-24
24th February 2021
24th Feb 21
Helge Erik Storheim
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
X-T1
Taken
2nd February 2021 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
magritte
