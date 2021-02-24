Not Magritte

Even though it is a "new camera day" today I didn't get to take a photo. Not only has it been a very grey day but it has also been very dark.Anyway, I was looking for things in the flat to photograph and didn't find anything interesting until I saw the pipe :-)Sorry, I know it is a silly image but it is what I have today. I took the photo of the pipe today, the sky is from a photo I took when we had lots of snow. The bowler hat is a photo I found online.To see what was in the box that came yesterday, check this :-)