Previous
Next
Bergen Light Rail by helstor
Photo 2145

Bergen Light Rail

Just a fancy name for a tram if you ask me :-)
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Helge Erik Storheim

ace
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise