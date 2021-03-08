Previous
Next
Life by helstor
Photo 2146

Life

The buildings in the back are one of the hospitals here in Bergen.
8th March 2021 8th Mar 21

Helge Erik Storheim

ace
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
587% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise