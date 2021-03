Buekorps is a proud Bergen tradition. Large neighborhoods in the city have their own "bow corps" and there is fierce rivalry between them (i.e. who has the best drummer :-). You can hear them all over Bergen come spring and they are a big part of our constitution day celebrations on the 17. May. Today I came across these guys marching through town (keep safe distance of course) and the world seemed normal again for a few seconds.You can check out this unique Bergen tradition here: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Buekorps