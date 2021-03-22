Sign up
Previous
Next
Photo 2160
50 year calendar
22nd March 2021
22nd Mar 21
1
0
Helge Erik Storheim
ace
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2346
photos
110
followers
41
following
591% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-TZ90
Taken
22nd March 2021 5:17pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
calendar
,
brass
Milanie
ace
Isn't this fascinating
March 22nd, 2021
