Photo 2162
Graffiti
24th March 2021
24th Mar 21
2
1
Helge Erik Storheim
ace
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
2348
photos
111
followers
41
following
Richard Lewis
ace
While not a big fan of graffiti there is no doubt that Bergen Graffiti is the most artistic I've seen anywhere.
March 24th, 2021
Diana
ace
What a great find and shot, this is so very special and I love it!
March 24th, 2021
