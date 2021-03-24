Previous
Next
Graffiti by helstor
Photo 2162

Graffiti

24th March 2021 24th Mar 21

Helge Erik Storheim

ace
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
592% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Richard Lewis ace
While not a big fan of graffiti there is no doubt that Bergen Graffiti is the most artistic I've seen anywhere.
March 24th, 2021  
Diana ace
What a great find and shot, this is so very special and I love it!
March 24th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise