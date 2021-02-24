Previous
In the box by helstor
181 / 365

In the box

A smaller box with a camera!

Towards the end of last year I bought a cheap old Fuji X-T1 and a 15-45mm kit lens because I had never owned or even tried a Fuji camera before. Long story short: I was hooked and the X-T1 quickly became my main camera!

In January I decided I wanted to upgrade to the X-T2. I wasn't planning on doing it just yet. The X-T2 isn't sold new anymore so it would have to be a used camera and I wanted to take my time and get a good one. Then last week an ad showed up from a photo store: As new with only 6000 clicks. The price was the same as buying it privately and they even offered a 6 month warranty.

There was no reason not to buy it.... so now I'm thinking of selling off my Canon stuff..... :-)
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

