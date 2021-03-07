Previous
Next
Colourful houses by helstor
184 / 365

Colourful houses

Just across the road from the main building of Bergen University
7th March 2021 7th Mar 21

Helge Erik Storheim

ace
@helstor
I live in Bergen, on the south/west coast of Norway. I have been here (on and off) since 2011. In 2015 I did my 365 project...
50% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

John Falconer ace
Well spotted. and Photographed.
March 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise