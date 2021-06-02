Sign up
Previous
Next
153 / 365
The coast
Went for a hike with a friend today close to the North sea. Took this shot on the way there
2nd June 2021
2nd Jun 21
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on and off since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted...
162
photos
24
followers
21
following
41% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-GX80
Taken
2nd June 2021 12:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sea
,
ocean
,
boat
,
norway
,
north sea
,
oselver
365 Project
