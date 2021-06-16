Sign up
Purple marshlock
Every year around this time it pops up around the lake.
16th June 2021
16th Jun 21
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on and off since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted...
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-G80
Taken
16th June 2021 2:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple marshlock
Diana
ace
Lovely shot of this beautiful flower, love the dof.
June 16th, 2021
