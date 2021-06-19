Previous
Next
Midsummer celebrations by helstor365
170 / 365

Midsummer celebrations

Midsummer celebrations were cancelled last year but this year there was at least a bonfire (even though it was 4 days early :-) There were actually a lot of people there. Too many for me so I kept my distance and used a zoom lens :-)
19th June 2021 19th Jun 21

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on and off since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Great capture. Looks like it was quite windy
June 19th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise