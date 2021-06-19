Sign up
Midsummer celebrations
Midsummer celebrations were cancelled last year but this year there was at least a bonfire (even though it was 4 days early :-) There were actually a lot of people there. Too many for me so I kept my distance and used a zoom lens :-)
19th June 2021
19th Jun 21
12
1
365
X-T2
19th June 2021 6:26pm
Tags
bonfire
,
midsummer
bkb in the city
Great capture. Looks like it was quite windy
June 19th, 2021
