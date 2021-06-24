Sign up
Fjord
Got my second covid-19 shot this morning. Feeling fine. Stopped on the way home and took this shot.
24th June 2021
24th Jun 21
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on and off since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted...
Tags
landscape
,
norway
,
fjord
