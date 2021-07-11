Previous
Water lilies by helstor365
192 / 365

Water lilies

A view of some nice houses seen from the botanical gardens in Bergen (there are also gold fishes in the ponds :-)
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Photo Details

Asli ace
Gorgeous! I love lilies and all the things of this photo are awesome (:
July 11th, 2021  
