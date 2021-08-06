Previous
Micro Four Thirds vs. Full Frame by helstor365
Micro Four Thirds vs. Full Frame

Here's a fun little comparison. The little red camera is a Panasonic GM5 Micro Four Thirds camera and the other one is a Full Frame Canon 6D.

The lenses are from left to right:
24-64mm equivalent for the MFT camera
24-70mm for FF
70-200mm equivalent for the MFT camera
70-200mm for FF
Helge E. Storheim

