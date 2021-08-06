Sign up
218 / 365
Micro Four Thirds vs. Full Frame
Here's a fun little comparison. The little red camera is a Panasonic GM5 Micro Four Thirds camera and the other one is a Full Frame Canon 6D.
The lenses are from left to right:
24-64mm equivalent for the MFT camera
24-70mm for FF
70-200mm equivalent for the MFT camera
70-200mm for FF
6th August 2021
6th Aug 21
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
Tags
canon
,
panasonic
,
ff
,
mft
,
full frame
,
micro four thirds
