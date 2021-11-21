Previous
Next
Bergen by helstor365
332 / 365

Bergen

A beautiful day in Bergen today (don't worry, it is going to rain again tomorrow :-). I just had to take advantage of the day and take some "touristy" photos...
21st November 2021 21st Nov 21

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
90% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Diana ace
What a fabulous capture and lovely scenery, beautiful sky too.
November 21st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise