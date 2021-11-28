Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
339 / 365
-6C
Winter has arrived in Bergen. My car was completely covered in frost this morning and the thermometer said -6C.... and on Tuesday we've been promised snow.
28th November 2021
28th Nov 21
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have been here on 365project.org since April 2011 but I accidentally deleted my...
366
photos
44
followers
27
following
92% complete
View this month »
332
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Latest from all albums
27
333
334
335
336
337
338
339
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
28th November 2021 12:46pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cold
moni kozi
ace
Gorgeous scene.
We too had some minus mornings with frosty cars, but noone promised any snow.
Today, before noon, we had +13. Blows the mind.
November 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
We too had some minus mornings with frosty cars, but noone promised any snow.
Today, before noon, we had +13. Blows the mind.