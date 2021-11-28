Previous
-6C by helstor365
339 / 365

-6C

Winter has arrived in Bergen. My car was completely covered in frost this morning and the thermometer said -6C.... and on Tuesday we've been promised snow.
28th November 2021 28th Nov 21

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
April 2021 I live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway.
moni kozi ace
Gorgeous scene.
We too had some minus mornings with frosty cars, but noone promised any snow.
Today, before noon, we had +13. Blows the mind.
November 28th, 2021  
