Previous
Next
Old and new by helstor365
Photo 488

Old and new

It seems like today will be our last day with this glorious weather. Next week it looks like there is a chance King Winter will make a reappearance!
24th April 2022 24th Apr 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
133% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise