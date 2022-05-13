Previous
Next
Walk, don't run! It is Friday the 13th :-) by helstor365
Photo 510

Walk, don't run! It is Friday the 13th :-)

I was thinking I might go somewhere nice today since I have a car now but it is so grey and gloomy and wet today that I am saving that for later. I took this photo of the tiny snail with the "super macro" mode on the Olympus TG5
13th May 2022 13th May 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
139% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise