Photo 510
Walk, don't run! It is Friday the 13th :-)
I was thinking I might go somewhere nice today since I have a car now but it is so grey and gloomy and wet today that I am saving that for later. I took this photo of the tiny snail with the "super macro" mode on the Olympus TG5
13th May 2022
13th May 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
552
photos
52
followers
31
following
Photo Details
Views
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
TG-5
Taken
13th May 2022 9:09am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snail
,
wet
