Previous
Next
A mirror is a negative space with a frame by helstor365
Photo 520

A mirror is a negative space with a frame

Proper Bergen weather today. I didn't even bother getting out of the car to take a photo!

(Bonus point to whoever knows the song the title is from :-)
23rd May 2022 23rd May 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
142% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise