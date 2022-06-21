Previous
Happy Summer Solstice! by helstor365
Happy Summer Solstice!

As you can see it is a dark, wet,cold and dreary day here today and from now on it will only get wetter, colder and darker!

Always the optimist... that's me :-)
21st June 2022 21st Jun 22

Helge E. Storheim

@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Diana ace
Your photo matches the description very well! I like the tonal range here, not the cold though. Cheer up, it can still get better ;-)
June 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
