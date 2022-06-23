Previous
St. John's Eve by helstor365
Photo 551

St. John's Eve

Tonight we celebrate John the Baptist in Norway... actually what we really celebrate is midsummer eve. Too windy and cold for any large gatherings of people.

23rd June 2022

Helge E. Storheim

