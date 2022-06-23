Sign up
Photo 551
St. John's Eve
Tonight we celebrate John the Baptist in Norway... actually what we really celebrate is midsummer eve. Too windy and cold for any large gatherings of people.
23rd June 2022
23rd Jun 22
0
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
X-T2
Taken
23rd June 2022 6:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
midsummer
,
st. john's eve
,
midsummer eve
