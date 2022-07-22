Sign up
Photo 580
Yellow
Would you believe this is taken with a 15 year old camera? :-)
22nd July 2022
22nd Jul 22
1
0
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
632
photos
60
followers
33
following
573
574
575
576
577
578
579
580
Views
8
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
22nd July 2022 5:03pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
5d classic
Diana
ace
By a great photographer yes, wonderful capture and colour.
July 22nd, 2022
