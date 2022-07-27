Previous
Bugs like wild raspberries too by helstor365
Photo 585

Bugs like wild raspberries too

This one is not shot with a macro lens but with a wide angle lens. The Fuji XC15-45mm can focus really close at 15mm and this is an almost 100% crop from the center of the original image.
27th July 2022 27th Jul 22

Helge E. Storheim

Helena
Fantastic close up.
July 27th, 2022  
Julie Duncan ace
Amazing shot!
July 27th, 2022  
