Photo 606
Tomato flower
A few months ago I put a slice of cherry tomato in a pot of soil and left it on the balcony. I haven't really looked at it but today I checked and I saw this tiny flower. Maybe I'll have some home grown tomatoes soon :-)
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS 5D
Taken
17th August 2022 1:37pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tomato
,
5d classic
