Previous
Next
Tomato flower by helstor365
Photo 606

Tomato flower

A few months ago I put a slice of cherry tomato in a pot of soil and left it on the balcony. I haven't really looked at it but today I checked and I saw this tiny flower. Maybe I'll have some home grown tomatoes soon :-)
17th August 2022 17th Aug 22

Helge E. Storheim

ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
166% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise