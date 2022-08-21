Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 610
Speed walking
21st August 2022
21st Aug 22
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Helge E. Storheim
ace
@helstor365
January 2022 I still live in Bergen on the south-west coast of Norway. I have tinnitus and a bad back. Photography is my motivation to get...
664
photos
62
followers
33
following
167% complete
View this month »
603
604
605
606
607
608
609
610
Latest from all albums
605
606
53
607
608
609
54
610
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot G7 X
Taken
21st August 2022 8:46am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
street photography
,
speed walking
,
race walking
moni kozi
ace
Excellent shot. I like how decided he's heading to exit the frame.
August 21st, 2022
Diana
ace
Fabulous shot and lines!
August 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close